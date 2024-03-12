Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after acquiring an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rollins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after acquiring an additional 146,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

