Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 519,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,129,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 928,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.