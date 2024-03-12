Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

