Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.