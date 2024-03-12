Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 186,871 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,871 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of MGE Energy worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,110,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MGE Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 2,966.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 458 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,006. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGE Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.70. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.62%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

