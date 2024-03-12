Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 7,894 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average is $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

