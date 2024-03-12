Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Smartsheet

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $56,833.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,762.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.