Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,376,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 637,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

