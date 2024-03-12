Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Century Aluminum worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

