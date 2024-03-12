Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,808 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

