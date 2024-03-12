Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 61,600 KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of KT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after buying an additional 179,155 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 41,157 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in shares of KT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,090,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,475,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

KT Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KT opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

