Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,655,000 after purchasing an additional 518,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rambus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,177,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,080,000 after acquiring an additional 421,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,790,000 after acquiring an additional 110,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,815 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMBS opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

