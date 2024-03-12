Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 131.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CW opened at $237.37 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $244.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.06.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.