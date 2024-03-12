Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $680,000 in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck VietnamETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,521,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter valued at $6,972,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,980,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 206.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 264,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 302,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 168,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck VietnamETF stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

