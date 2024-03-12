Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $713,000 Investment in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter worth $895,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter worth $467,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter worth $1,081,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter worth $209,000.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXTO opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Almacenes Éxito S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.