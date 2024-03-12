Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 619.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 169,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA stock opened at $258.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

