Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 58,026 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,026 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after purchasing an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 564,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average is $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

