Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 82,005 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,005 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of Lantheus worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lantheus by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,729 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 126,947 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,740,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LNTH. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

