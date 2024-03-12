Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 121 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of Enpro worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enpro stock opened at $156.16 on Tuesday. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

