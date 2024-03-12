Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 7,657 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

