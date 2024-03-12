Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,016.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 468,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after buying an additional 462,799 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 809.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 219,762 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after acquiring an additional 216,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

