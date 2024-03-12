Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.20 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,478 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of FMC worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 330,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

