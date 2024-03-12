Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,210.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,210.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,621,495 shares of company stock valued at $753,521,746. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

