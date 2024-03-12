Schroder Investment Management Group Has $9.04 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 338.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.22% of DXC Technology worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

DXC stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.86. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.