Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,270 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of Ryder System worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 528,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,617.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after buying an additional 447,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

