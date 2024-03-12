Scotia Capital Inc. Has $237,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,787,000 after buying an additional 1,010,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after buying an additional 947,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,506,000 after buying an additional 868,278 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

