Scotia Capital Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 569,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 62,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,855,393 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $136.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

