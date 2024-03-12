Scotia Capital Inc. Has $303,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 642,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,500,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,083,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $198.98.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

