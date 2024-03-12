Scotia Capital Inc. Has $330,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $41,614.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,034 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

