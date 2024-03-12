Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $139,000 in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

