Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $95,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 900,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,344,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,279 shares of company stock worth $3,636,992. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

