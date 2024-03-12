Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 605 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.