Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,896 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,870. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

