Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 731 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

