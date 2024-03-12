Scotiabank Begins Coverage on BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB)

Analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NYSE TBBB opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

