Sei Investments Co. Acquires 18,076 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $16,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,491,000 after acquiring an additional 93,073 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,325,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145,259 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

