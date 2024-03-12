Sei Investments Co. Buys 13,022 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Fabrinet worth $15,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $520,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2,823.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $201.64 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $229.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.49 and a 200 day moving average of $179.29.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

