Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Carnival Co. & worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.