Sei Investments Co. Has $15.22 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of CenterPoint Energy worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

