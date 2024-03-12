Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Boyd Gaming worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $4,794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,566,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,446 shares of company stock worth $33,293,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

