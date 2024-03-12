Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,957,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,409,000 after buying an additional 154,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,953,000 after buying an additional 521,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,699,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,145,000 after purchasing an additional 440,975 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,676,000 after purchasing an additional 175,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.