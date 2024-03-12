Sei Investments Co. Purchases 61,463 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Amcor worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Amcor by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 830,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 174,465 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Amcor by 37.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 523,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 141,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Amcor by 42.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 355,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

