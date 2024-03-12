Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.54% of ALLETE worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,376,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 395,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after buying an additional 287,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ALLETE by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after buying an additional 231,582 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.58%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

