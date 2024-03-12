Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $964.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $946.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $868.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

