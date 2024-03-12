Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,446 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of BWX Technologies worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

BWXT stock opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

