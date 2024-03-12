Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,300 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $16,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $196.80 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.50.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

