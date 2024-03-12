Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 114.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $367,301.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

