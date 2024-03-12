SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,243.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,838 shares of company stock worth $25,101,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $171,765,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $228,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $143,273,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

