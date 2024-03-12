Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 5,585 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

