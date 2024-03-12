Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $218,000 in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,546,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,359,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

